Youngkin declines Va. gubernatorial ‘The People’s Debate,’ event canceled

WTOP Staff

August 2, 2021, 2:08 PM

A Virginia gubernatorial debate between Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has been canceled due to Youngkin declining to participate.

AARP Virginia, the sponsor for the statewide broadcast, “The People’s Debate,” made the announcement Monday.

“Virginia voters are the real losers here,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau in a statement. “AARP Virginia will continue to be active during this election season, providing voters with information they need to cast their ballots, as well as informing them how they can vote safely during the pandemic.”

According to the statement, the sponsor sent invitations to both nominees, but the Youngkin campaign did not include “The People’s Debate” in the slate of forums in which he would participate.

Election Day in Virginia is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

