CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Virginia News » Virginia trial continued when…

Virginia trial continued when too few show for jury duty

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DANVILLE, Va. — The trial for a man charged in the death of a Virginia cab driver was continued Monday when too few people showed up for jury selection.

News outlets report that Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds set a new trial date in December for James Fultz IV, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wendy Harris.

Thirty-five potential jurors were needed at 9 a.m., but only about 25 showed by then.

Twelve jurors and an alternate were needed for the two-day trial.

Reynolds said those who failed to attend will have to explain why they shouldn’t be jailed and will be fined.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

NIH team creating new data tool that tracks federal employee perceptions and demographics

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up