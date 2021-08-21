CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Virginia school board to reconsider transgender student policies

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 9:14 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia — A Virginia school board has scheduled a special meeting next week to reconsider a policy change to protect transgender students that the board voted down this week.

The Daily Press reports that at the meeting Thursday the Newport News School Board will get another presentation on the policy change and procedures before voting on reconsidering them.

On Tuesday, the board voted 5-1 with one member abstaining, rejected a change to the district’s equity policy that would have more explicitly protected transgender students.

State law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth by the start of the school year.

