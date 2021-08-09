Virginia lawmakers to consider Court of Appeals finalists

Finalists for eight open seats on the Virginia Court of Appeals include two circuit court judges, a former solicitor general of Virginia and the first Black president of the Virginia State Bar.

The candidates also include an appellate attorney, a family law attorney and a public defender.

The candidates will be questioned by lawmakers Tuesday during public committee hearings before the slate goes before the General Assembly for a vote.

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to add six new seats to the court as part of an expansion plan aimed at providing an automatic right of appeal in all civil and criminal cases.

They will also fill two vacancies.

