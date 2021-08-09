CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lawmakers to consider…

Virginia lawmakers to consider Court of Appeals finalists

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 7:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Finalists for eight open seats on the Virginia Court of Appeals include two circuit court judges, a former solicitor general of Virginia and the first Black president of the Virginia State Bar.

The candidates also include an appellate attorney, a family law attorney and a public defender.

The candidates will be questioned by lawmakers Tuesday during public committee hearings before the slate goes before the General Assembly for a vote.

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to add six new seats to the court as part of an expansion plan aimed at providing an automatic right of appeal in all civil and criminal cases.

They will also fill two vacancies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up