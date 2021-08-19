Va. school board votes down transgender student policies

A Virginia school board has voted to ignore state guidelines on protecting transgender students rather than change its policies as the law requires.

The Daily Press reports that the Newport News School Board voted 5-1 against the change with one member abstaining at a crowded meeting Tuesday.

Newport News, one of the state’s largest districts, is among the first in Hampton Roads to refuse to follow the law passed last year. School districts must adopt policies consistent with or more comprehensive than model policies that include allowing students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms that conform to their gender identity.

Most board members said they wanted more information, citing their discomfort with parts of the guidelines.

