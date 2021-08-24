Thousands without power in Northern Virginia after utility work incident

More than 47,000 homes and businesses in Northern Virginia are without power Tuesday afternoon after a utility work incident that injured two people.

About 33,000 homes and businesses in Northern Virginia are without power Tuesday afternoon after a utility work incident that injured two people.

About 2:30 p.m., Dominion Energy said utility work was underway in Woodbridge by two people unaffiliated with Dominion.

A spokeswoman for the energy company said the two were injured in the incident, and Dominion had to shut down the transmission line so first responders could assist.

About 33,000 people are without power in Prince William County. Outages reported in Fairfax County have since been resolved.

Prince William County’s school system said a number of schools in the eastern part of the county have been affected.

Police also said traffic lights on Jefferson Davis Highway and near Tacketts Mill Road are knocked out.

Dominion said it expects power to be restored between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Below is a map of current outages in the D.C. region: