Report: Virginia college vaccine mandates unevenly enforced

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 8:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — While dozens of Virginia colleges and universities have implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandates for the fall semester, a newspaper report found loopholes mean those requirements are sometimes going unenforced.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that in many places, mandates are being treated more like recommendations.

For instance, Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond announced in June that all students who come to campus would have to be vaccinated. But now the school is not removing students who didn’t comply.

Meanwhile, other schools including Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia are enforcing their mandates more strictly.

