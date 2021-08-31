Police: Backpack left in Va. trash bin may contain human remains

Investigators in Virginia say police found what appeared to be human remains inside a backpack that was put in a trash bin outside of a store.

CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, Va. (AP) — Investigators in Virginia say police found what appeared to be human remains inside a backpack that was put in a trash bin outside of a store.

Chesterfield County Police say officers responded to a report on Monday that an unidentified woman had placed the backpack inside the bin, then entered the store before leaving the area.

A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood and called police. Surveillance videos captured images of the woman, and police announced on Tuesday that she had been identified. Police provided no additional details.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.