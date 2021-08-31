CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Police: Backpack left in Va. trash bin may contain human remains

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 3:04 PM

CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, Va. (AP) — Investigators in Virginia say police found what appeared to be human remains inside a backpack that was put in a trash bin outside of a store.

Chesterfield County Police say officers responded to a report on Monday that an unidentified woman had placed the backpack inside the bin, then entered the store before leaving the area.

A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood and called police. Surveillance videos captured images of the woman, and police announced on Tuesday that she had been identified. Police provided no additional details.

