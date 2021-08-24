CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan writes Biden about COVID | McAuliffe wants businesses to require vaccines | What does full approval of Pfizer's vaccine mean? | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Northam: More than 6K Afghan refugees arrive in Virginia

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 5:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 6,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in Virginia and more are expected, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday. In video from a WWBT-TV reporter, Northam says he appreciates all of the humanitarian work being done in Virginia right now. The governor says refugees have been arriving at Dulles International Airport, where they are processed, tested for COVID-19 and offered vaccinations. From there, he says they go to Fort Lee near Petersburg and now Fort Pickett in Blackstone before it’s decided whether they will go to other states or stay in Virginia. He says about 10% will stay in Virginia.  

