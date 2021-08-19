Northam boasts historic $2.6B surplus for Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia is in the money, clocking in a historic $2.6 billion surplus, the largest in the Commonwealth’s history.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s total revenue collections for fiscal year 2021 soared 14.5% over 2020, according to a news release. That’s ahead of the forecast of 2.7% growth.

“We have effectively managed Virginia’s finances through the pandemic, and now we are seeing the results — record-breaking revenue gains, a recovery that has outpaced the nation, and recognition as the best place to do business,” Northam said.

“Fueled by a surging economy, federal American Rescue Plan funds, and the largest surplus in Virginia history, we have significant resources available to make transformational investments in this Commonwealth,” he added. I look forward to working with the General Assembly in the fall to seize this opportunity so we can build a brighter future for all Virginians.”

According to the release, all major general fund revenue sources exceeded their forecasts for the fiscal year.

Total revenue collections hit $8.6 billion in the final quarter of fiscal year 2021. In June, revenues decreased by $180.8 million — 5.8% — compared to the previous year, due to the tax filing deadline extension.

“We expected a strong revenue performance and this surplus is even larger than initially anticipated,” Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said in the release. “We are encouraged that for the fiscal year, payroll withholding and retail sales taxes increased by 6.4 percent signifying that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong.”

