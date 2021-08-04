It’s your last chance to apply to be a beekeeper in Virginia

An extremely popular program in Virginia that works to boost the state's bee population is back after being put on hold last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An extremely popular program in Virginia that works to boost the state’s bee population is back after being put on hold last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Wednesday is your last chance to apply.

“What we’re providing is up to three beehive units per household,” said Keith Tignor, a beekeeping expert with Virginia’s agriculture department. “Beehive units consist of boxes, frames, foundations and everything you need to assemble a new beehive.”

Those who want to take part in the program need to apply by midnight Wednesday night.

Applicants will have a guaranteed spot in a drawing; winners will be selected randomly.

“We’re anticipating somewhere between 900 and 1,000 people will receive beehive units,” Tignor said, noting that the program has extra money available this year because it had to be called off due to the pandemic in 2020.

While the department does not provide the actual bees, it will provide all the information people need to be successful.

“We’ve got a number of individuals and businesses in the state that produce bees for other beekeepers, so we can provide them with contacts for that,” Tignor said.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to participate.

Click here to apply.