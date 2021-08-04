2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Health officials warn against swimming in James River

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 4:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials are lifting James River swimming restrictions now that bacteria concentrations have a reached an acceptable level a week after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage spilled from a sewer line into a tributary.

Last week the Virginia Department of Health warned people and pets to avoid swimming or wading in the river after 300,000 gallons of “raw, undiluted sewage” spilled into Tuckahoe Creek on July 27.

Officials said Wednesday that samples taken Monday indicate concentrations have reached levels acceptable for all recreational water uses. People are still being warned to avoid contact with the Tuckahoe Creek.

Samples taken from the creek on Monday showed an improvement over last week, but the levels were still elevated

