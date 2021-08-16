CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Virginia News » Hampton police investigate string…

Hampton police investigate string of paintball assaults

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a series of assaults using a paintball gun.

Several people and vehicles were struck by paintball projectiles throughout Hampton between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, but police say none of the incidents resulted in serious injuries or damage.

News outlets report that the victims were all walking or standing near roadways.

Eyewitnesses have described the suspect vehicles as a white Ford Explorer, a white Dodge Charger, and a yellow Ford Mustang.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

hampton

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up