Ex-police officers reject pleas in Capitol riot case

Two former police officers from Virginia charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements.

The Roanoke Times reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi didn’t say at a hearing Tuesday what concessions prosecutors offered Thomas “T.J” Robertson and Jacob Fracker in exchange for pleading guilty.

Defense attorneys didn’t explain their reasons, but Fracker has told authorities that police let them into the Capitol.

Aloi says she hasn’t seen evidence of that, but prosecutors are still sifting through footage.

A status hearing was set for Sept. 23. They’re charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

Both were fired shortly after their arrests.

