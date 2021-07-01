CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
What’s legal, what’s not as Virginia legalizes marijuana

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 1:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Adult recreational use of marijuana will become legal in Virginia this week, but the commercial production and sale of marijuana is still almost three years away.

State officials are beginning the process of setting up a new state entity to develop regulations for a legal marijuana marketplace expected to open on Jan. 1, 2024.

Under the new law that goes into effect Thursday, adults may legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and can grow up to four plants per household.

But buying or selling marijuana is still illegal, other than under the state’s medical marijuana program.

