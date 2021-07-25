2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Watchdog: State’s conservation easement program needs work

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 1:16 PM

CULPEPER, Va. — Virginia’s state government watchdog says the commonwealth’s land conservation easement program that offers participants tax breaks needs improvement.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent reports auditors with the Office of the State Inspector General found items like trash, old tires, inoperable vehicles and a manure storage area containing dead-cattle parts on properties with easements it inspected.

Among the watchdog’s recommendations was lowering the financial threshold that triggers a quality review by the state.

