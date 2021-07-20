Virginia Zoo announces its first white rhino birth

The Virginia Zoo is welcoming its first baby Southern white rhinoceros.

The zoo announced Monday that the male calf was born to mom, Zina, and dad, Sibindi, on July 11.

Officials say the calf is strong, nursing well and is bonding with his mother. The calf is the first of his species to be born at the Virginia Zoo and his birth brings the zoo’s rhino count to four.

The calf has weighed in at 125 pounds or 57 kilograms. He is 22 inches (56 cm) tall and 36 inches (91 cm) long.

