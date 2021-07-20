Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Zoo announces its…

Virginia Zoo announces its first white rhino birth

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Zoo is welcoming its first baby Southern white rhinoceros.

The zoo announced Monday that the male calf was born to mom, Zina, and dad, Sibindi, on July 11.

Officials say the calf is strong, nursing well and is bonding with his mother. The calf is the first of his species to be born at the Virginia Zoo and his birth brings the zoo’s rhino count to four.

The calf has weighed in at 125 pounds or 57 kilograms. He is 22 inches (56 cm) tall and 36 inches (91 cm) long.

The calf is the first of his species to be born at the Virginia Zoo and his birth brings the zoo’s rhino count to four.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

virginia zoo

DoD trying to balance changes to sexual assault prosecution without giving up large UCMJ authority

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up