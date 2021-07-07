Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man gets seven…

Virginia man gets seven life sentences for teen slayings

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A federal judge has handed down seven life sentences to a Virginia man convicted in the 2015 deaths of three teenagers, one of them a 13-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander at a birthday party.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports 26-year-old Xavier “BJ” Greene of Newport News was convicted nearly two years ago of being one of the four men who showed up outside the birthday party and began firing at people standing outside.

Authorities say the shootings killed a member of a rival gang in addition to the 13-year-old girl. Jurors also convicted Greene of killing 18-year-old Dwayne Leroy Parker one month earlier.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up