Virginia Lottery pays out $765M to state’s K-12 public school programs

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 2:55 PM

It’s no secret it takes a lot of money to fund public education. Now, the Virginia Lottery is doing its part, handing Gov. Ralph Northam a check for $765 million to benefit the commonwealth’s K-12 school programs.

In a livestreamed event, Northam said the money, based on record profits for the lottery agency, comes at a good time.

“It’s been a difficult year,” said Northam. “A very challenging year, especially for public education.”

The coronavirus pandemic forced the state to provide virtual education, while spending money to outfit buildings to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re in a much better place now than we were 15 or 16 months ago, but COVID-19 is still out there,” Northam said, reminding students over the age of 16 and other members of the public to get vaccinated.

The infusion of cash from the lottery system to the state’s school system will pay benefits, he said.

“As long as we can continue to maintain that pipeline between our education system and the workforce, businesses will continue to grow, people will have good-paying jobs, and our economy will continue to prosper,” Northam said.

