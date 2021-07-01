Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Virginia juvenile charged after…

Virginia juvenile charged after two shot, wounded at fair

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALEM, Va. — Police in Virginia have filed felony charges against a juvenile after two people were shot on the opening night of a local fair.

The Roanoke Times reports officers with Salem police heard gunshots at the Salem Fair at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday before they saw someone with a gun who they captured after a chase. According to police, one of the victims was also a juvenile, while the second victim was a man. Neither were acquaintances or knew of the shooter.

The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, is being held at the Roanoke Detention Center on multiple charges, including two counts of malicious wounding.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

Tags:

fair | salem | shooting

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up