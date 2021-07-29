2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Virginia News » Virginia inmate pleads guilty…

Virginia inmate pleads guilty to pandemic benefits scheme

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 8:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia prison inmate has pleaded guilty to his part in a scheme to get pandemic-related jobless benefits by using personal identifying information of over 30 other inmates.

Acting Virginia U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says that according to court documents, Michael Lee Lewis Jr. of Chesapeake worked with two women to collect identifiable information of other inmates to fraudulently apply for Virginia unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, the three submitted successful applications for Virginia unemployment benefits for 35 inmates. The inmates shared in the proceeds, which totaled more than $330,000.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, Biden says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up