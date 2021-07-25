2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Virginia doctor faces child porn-related charges

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 3:07 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials say a doctor at the University of Virginia has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography. Charlottesville police said Saturday that a cyber-tip led to the arrest of David Lapides.

Police said the 37-year-old was in custody. Local news outlets report Lapides is a neurologist at the university’s medical center. A spokesman tells The Daily Progress he’s currently on administrative leave.

Online court records show Lapides has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday morning. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach a defense attorney listed for Lapides were not immediately successful.

