VDOT unveils electric car charging station finder

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 3:28 PM

No longer will electric car drivers in Virginia have to worry about not being able to find a charging station while in the commonwealth, as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has unveiled a tool that will help motorists find their next pit stop.

In a news release, VDOT said its website and mobile app will now feature a layer titled “EV Charging Stations” that will show areas that have a station. Filters can then be used to sort stations by type of electric vehicle connector and charger type.

Information on each station such as the address, phone number and station name will also be displayed.

“Since 2002, VDOT has provided a robust and innovative traveler information resource for the Commonwealth through the 511 Virginia program,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “These upgrades are in keeping with current technology and the needs of the motoring public.”

The feature can be found on VDOT’s website or by downloading the 511 Virginia App, which is free.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Virginia News

