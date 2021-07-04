Rescue crews find body of missing Virginia kayaker

Rescue crews have found the body of a kayaker who went missing on the New River in Virginia earlier this weekend.

RADFORD, Va. — Rescue crews have found the body of a kayaker who went missing on the New River in Virginia earlier this weekend.

According to Virginia conservation police, the man’s body was found about 150 yards from where he was reported missing in Radford on Saturday morning. TV station WDBJ reports the kayaker brought a life jacket but was not wearing one.

Conservation police told the station the Arsenal Falls location where the man went in the water is one of the most dangerous spots on the river and has been the site of incidents in the past.

