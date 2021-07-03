Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Prosecutor clears Virginia deputy in May fatal shooting

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 6:17 PM

GROTTOES, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Virginia deputy who fatally shot a knife-wielding man after responding to a call about a break-in acted appropriately and will not face charges.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin announced his decision in a news release after receiving a Virginia State Police investigative report about the May 14 shooting of Jeffrey J. Bruce in Grottoes. Martin provided a summary of the investigative findings. He says Bruce was shot after he held a knife over his head as he screamed and charged at the deputies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

