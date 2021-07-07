Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » Police: 8-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old

Police: 8-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 10:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old Tuesday.

Suffolk Police said in a news release that the shooting left the 12-year-old with injuries that are serious, but aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the 8-year-old boy got an adult’s firearm from a home and accidentally shot the 12-year-old boy. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up