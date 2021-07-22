Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Play ball! Northam to throw 1st pitch at Virginia State Little League Tournament

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 8:30 AM

Take me out to the ball game! The Virginia State Little League Tournament game, specifically.

The parade and opening ceremonies will be held Thursday night in Vienna.

Watch the 16 competing teams from across Virginia march to Yeonas Park with the four Washington Nationals Presidents at 5:30 p.m.

Gov. Ralph Northam then throws the first pitch at the opening ceremonies at 6:15 p.m.

The parade will start at the Cedar Park Shopping Center.

The tournament will take place from Thursday, July 22, until Tuesday, July 27.

“During your visit we hope you will take some time to enjoy the many sights and sounds of Northern Virginia and the Washington D.C. area,” District 4 Administrator Ellen Witherow said in a release.

“It has something to offer everyone: historical sites, entertainment and superb dining. If you do wish to visit downtown Washington, we suggest you take the Metrorail.”

This is the first time since 2004 the tournament will be hosted by Vienna Little League.

Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is sponsored by Dominion Energy.

