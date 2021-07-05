Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
I-66 construction work in Virginia going into high gear this week

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

July 5, 2021, 5:09 PM

Following the long holiday weekend, major work is set to resume Tuesday night on Interstate 66 West outside the Capital Beltway in Virginia.

Work crews equipped with jackhammers and hoe rams will continue demolition of the old Route 50 West bridge over I-66. One of four bridge spans was demolished before the holiday.

All lanes of I-66 West near Route 50 will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to complete demolition, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Traffic will be diverted to Route 50 and to West Ox Road.

The ramps from Route 50 West to I-66 West and from I-66 West to Route 50 East will also be closed each night.

There will also be overnight work, starting Tuesday, on the Fairfax County Parkway approaching I-66. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, producing stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

VDOT expects that work crews can begin tackling the demolition of the old Route 50 East bridge starting next week.

The I-66 project will add two toll lanes in each directions along the 22 miles from the Capital Beltway to near Route 29 in Gainesville. The highway expansion will also provide three general purpose lanes in each direction.

Construction is expected to be completed in December 2022.

