Harmful algae back at Lake Anna for 4th straight year

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Harmful algae blooms are persisting on Lake Anna, a popular recreational spot in central Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health recently issued an algae notice warning of a harmful bloom on part of the lake.

The Free Lance-Star reports the new advisory marks the fourth straight year with harmful blooms in the man-made lake that cools Dominion Energy’s North Anna nuclear power plant.

The harmful algae is a cyanobacteria that can cause skin rashes and stomach illnesses. More testing is planned at the lake later this month.

