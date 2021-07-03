Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen trooper

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 3:14 PM

HANOVER, Va. — A charitable foundation has paid off the mortgage on a Virginia home belonging to the family of a late state trooper who was fatally injured while on duty in 2015.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it had satisfied the mortgage for the Hanover County home where Virginia State Police trooper Nathan-Michael Smith lived with his family. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the 27-year-old Smith left behind two children after he was fatally injured in 2015 while responding to a vehicle crash. Smith’s home is the third in the Richmond area to be paid off by the charity less than three years.

