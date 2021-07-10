Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Animal shelters receiving some pets adopted during pandemic

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 12:59 PM

DANVILLE, Va. — The easing of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted some people who had adopted companion animals to drop them off at animal shelters.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Friday that some people say they no longer have time to care for the animals as they return to work.

Others have lost their jobs and can no longer afford to take care of them.

And some people have moved into new homes that don’t allow pets.

Brent A. Weinkauf is the director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center.

He told the newspaper that it has “seen an increase in owner surrenders.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

