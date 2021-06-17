CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Virginia News » Virginia parents charged after…

Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured himself earlier this month.

News outlets report Newport News police say they received a call on June 1 regarding a shooting, and when they reached the scene, they found the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the boy grabbed an unattended gun, causing it to fire.

Police said 21-year-old Jamarea Looney and 25-year-old Dralon Richard and charged them with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

newport news

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

House to support 2.7% federal pay raise, Wexton says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up