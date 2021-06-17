Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself

Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured himself earlier this month.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured himself earlier this month.

News outlets report Newport News police say they received a call on June 1 regarding a shooting, and when they reached the scene, they found the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the boy grabbed an unattended gun, causing it to fire.

Police said 21-year-old Jamarea Looney and 25-year-old Dralon Richard and charged them with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.