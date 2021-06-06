Virginia man charged with murder in shopping center shooting

A Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder after he and another man were shot in a shopping center in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder after he and another man were shot in a shopping center in Norfolk.

Police said in a news release that 42-year-old Fareed Nelson-Luckett has been charged in the shooting.

Police were called Friday afternoon about a shooting in a shopping center near Norfolk State University. Officers found Nelson-Luckett and 37-year-old Calvin Durham II suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where Durham later died.

Police said Nelson-Luckett was still being treated at the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.