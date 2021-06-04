CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Virginia News » Victim in Fredericksburg shooting identified

Victim in Fredericksburg shooting identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 4, 2021, 10:58 AM

Police have identified one of the victims who died after a double shooting in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Tyriek Powell, 20, of Fredericksburg, was shot and killed Thursday, police said.

Another victim remains in critical but stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Fredericksburg police said in a statement that they received a call at about 2:45 p.m. saying a man shot two people on Fall Hill Avenue and ran toward Hickok Circle.
The suspect remains at large.

“If you see a person matching the suspect description, call 911 immediately and do not approach him,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call them at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847-411. Text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

Or, tips can be submitted by downloading the free FPD Tip app.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

