Richmond Fire rescues 19 from vehicles during flash floods

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond Fire Department rescued 19 people from their vehicles on Wednesday after scattered storms moving through the region caused flash flooding around Central Virginia.

The department said on Twitter that between 4:27 and 5:22 p.m., the team was dispatched to more than a dozen vehicles in high water calls and rescued 17 people.

Then, a couple hours later, at 7:51 p.m., they rescued two more people.

It's been a busy evening for our WR Team. Between 4:27 & 5:22 p.m., they were dispatched to more than a dozen vehicle in high water calls & rescued 17 people. Then at 7:51 p.m., they responded to another, where they rescued two more people. They have done some incredible work. pic.twitter.com/WiuCfkUe0Y — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 10, 2021

🚨 50 MINUTES APART: These photos from East 31st Street & Maury Street should give you some perspective on the impact of tonight’s flash floods in the City of Richmond. The first photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. as strong storms started to roll through the area. pic.twitter.com/4eVpEeS9Hm — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 9, 2021

Emergency officials are reminding drivers to “turn around and don’t drown.”

Several flood advisories and warnings were issued Wednesday due to slow-moving storms and scattered thunderstorms have been forecast for Thursday.

