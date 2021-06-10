CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Richmond Fire rescues 19 from vehicles during flash floods

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 4:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond Fire Department rescued 19 people from their vehicles on Wednesday after scattered storms moving through the region caused flash flooding around Central Virginia.

The department said on Twitter that between 4:27 and 5:22 p.m., the team was dispatched to more than a dozen vehicles in high water calls and rescued 17 people.

Then, a couple hours later, at 7:51 p.m., they rescued two more people.

Emergency officials are reminding drivers to “turn around and don’t drown.”

Several flood advisories and warnings were issued Wednesday due to slow-moving storms and scattered thunderstorms have been forecast for Thursday.

