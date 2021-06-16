Richmond council votes to hold referendum on casino

The Richmond City Council has voted to hold a referendum on building a casino.

News outlets report that the council voted 8-1 on Monday to approve the addition of the November referendum on whether to permit the casino to be built.

Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the city’s 2nd District, was the only council member to vote against holding the referendum.

The council concurred with Mayor Levar Stoney’s recommendation to partner with Washington media conglomerate Urban One on its $560 million casino proposal.

If local voters approve, a casino with a 250-room luxury resort hotel would be allowed along Interstate 95.

Supporters say the casino resort would bring the city more than 1,000 jobs and approximately $30 million in annual tax revenue.

