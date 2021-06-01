CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Va. prosecutor begins review of pepper-sprayed soldier case

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 8:33 PM

HAMPTON, Va. — The prosecutor considering criminal charges in a traffic stop where two officers allegedly mistreated a Black Army lieutenant said he has received the results of the Virginia State Police’s investigation into the case.

The Daily Press reports that Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell says he got the file from police a couple weeks ago.

Body camera footage that went viral last month captured two Windsor police officers,

Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, pointing guns at U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario as they ordered him out of his SUV during the Dec. 5 traffic stop.

Nazario is suing the department over the traffic stop in which he was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed.

No charges were ever filed against him from that incident.

Related Categories:

