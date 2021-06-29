Police: 2 shot, including firefighter responding to call

Authorities say two people were shot, including a firefighter, as crews responded to a report of wires down in Portsmouth on Monday night.

The Portsmouth Fire Department says when crews called for a report of wires down arrived on Surry Street, someone opened fire, striking one firefighter and a second person, who isn’t a firefighter.

News outlets report the shooting victims were taken to a hospitals. Deputy Fire Chief-Operations Justin Arnold said the firefighter may be released Tuesday.

There is no word on the condition of the second victim. Police took a suspect into custody.

Portsmouth Police say a third person was shot nearby on Broad Street and went to a nearby hospital on his own with non-life-threatening injuries.

