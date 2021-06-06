CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
One man killed, another seriously injured in park shooting

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 6:33 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police say one man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a Petersburg park Sunday.

Multiple news outlets reported that officers responded to a report of a shooting at Patton Park along the Appomattox River just after 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to officers, two men opened fire and started shooting at one another.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

