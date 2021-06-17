New Virginia laws aimed at boosting safety for cyclists start July 1

Bicycle safety is a constant concern across the D.C. area. Two new Virginia laws going into effect on July 1 aim to address it.

One of the laws will require drivers across the state to switch lanes if they can’t maintain at least three feet of distance when passing cyclists — even if that means moving their vehicle over double-yellow lines.

The other measure will allow bicyclists to ride side-by-side in pairs along a single lane.

Fairfax County police shared a number of general safety tips for keeping roads safe for bicyclists ahead of July 1.

They include:

Avoid distractions while driving.

Stop and look in both directions before turning right at a red light.

Pay close attention to your surroundings and look for anyone who may be crossing the street when approaching an intersection.

Use caution and double-check mirrors before making a right-hand turn.

Don’t park or drive in bike lanes if they are present.

Check your side and rearview mirrors for bicyclists before opening your door if you’re parking on a roadway.

The pair of new laws were passed by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year.