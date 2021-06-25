CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Man dead after train hits SUV

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 12:35 PM

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Mechanicsville man is dead after the SUV he was driving was hit Thursday by a passenger train.

Police were called to Outpost Road in New Kent County on Thursday evening for a crash involving a train. Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was partially across the train tracks when the train hit it.

The driver, Kevin Pence, was not wearing a seatbelt and police say he was thrown from the vehicle. Pence was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say a child in a seat in the back was also taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. No injuries were reported among the people on the train.

