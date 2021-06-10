CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Jury: Woman guilty of child sex abuse should get life term

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 2:07 PM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A Virginia jury that found a woman guilty of sexually abusing and making child pornography of her 2-year-old son recommended she serve two life sentences plus 10 years in prison. The Roanoke Times reports Kayla Thomas was convicted Wednesday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 23. Witnesses explained how Thomas sexually abused Steven Dale Meek II in January 2019 at the request of her boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman. The toddler died days later due to injuries from another incident. Hellman is accused of his killing. He’s expected to be sentenced on child sex and pornography charges June 29. Hellman will stand trial for second-degree murder starting Aug. 10.

