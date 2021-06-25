CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
25 years later, FBI still seeks information in deaths of hikers in Va.

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 1, 2021, 1:34 PM

Laura "Lollie" Winans, 26, and Julianne "Julie" Williams, 24, were found by park rangers at their campsite near Skyland Resort on June 1, 1996. (Courtesy FBI)

Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, were found by park rangers at their campsite near Skyland Resort on June 1, 1996. (Courtesy FBI)

The FBI said Tuesday they’re still looking for the public’s help in finding out who killed two hikers in Shenandoah National Park 25 years ago.

The bodies of Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, were found by park rangers at their campsite near Skyland Resort on June 1, 1996, after Winans’ dog, Taj, was found wandering the paths.

The FBI’s Richmond Field Office posted new pictures of the two hikers, and said people all over the country were interviewed in the early days of the investigation. They added that “to this day this investigation continues to grip the consciousness of Julie and Lollie’s family and friends and those who have worked diligently to identify and bring to justice the person(s) responsible for this senseless crime.”

They’re still looking for any bit of information, and said “No bit of information is insignificant, and your tip could be the piece of evidence that brings closure” to the case.

You can call the Richmond office at 804-261-1044, call your local FBI office, or send a tip to https://tips.fbi.gov/.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

