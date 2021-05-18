CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Wrongfully convicted inmate dies…

Wrongfully convicted inmate dies two weeks after release

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man who spent years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape has died just two weeks after he was granted a compassionate release on an unrelated conviction.

Calvin Wayne Cunningham was released from prison for the rape conviction in 1988 and exonerated in 2011 as part of Virginia’s post-conviction DNA testing program.

He was in prison serving time for unrelated convictions for grand larceny and other charges when he was diagnosed last month with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

His lawyer won a compassionate release from the Virginia State Parole Board. Cunningham was released on May 3. His daughter said he died Monday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up