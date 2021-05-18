Woman killed in crash with bus on Chincoteague Causeway

Virginia State Police say a Delaware woman died after a head-on collision crash with a commuter bus on the Chincoteague Causeway.

News outlets report that police said the bus was traveling westbound on Route 175 leaving Chincoteague Island on Monday morning when a Kia Sorento traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and drove into the path of the bus.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. Police say the other driver, 32-year-old Ashley Renee Pennell, was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene.

She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police say family members in Milford, Delaware, have been notified.

