CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Woman killed in crash…

Woman killed in crash with bus on Chincoteague Causeway

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Virginia State Police say a Delaware woman died after a head-on collision crash with a commuter bus on the Chincoteague Causeway.

News outlets report that police said the bus was traveling westbound on Route 175 leaving Chincoteague Island on Monday morning when a Kia Sorento traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and drove into the path of the bus.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. Police say the other driver, 32-year-old Ashley Renee Pennell, was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene.

She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police say family members in Milford, Delaware, have been notified.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

Chincoteague

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up