Virginia woman accused of abducting 2-year-old from church

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 10:49 AM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Authorities in Virginia have accused a woman of abducting a 2-year-old from a church, and say she tried to mislead investigators by giving them false tips.

The Roanoke Times reports Nancy Renee Fridley is charged in Giles County with abduction and child abuse or neglect. She also faces a methamphetamine charge in Alleghany County, where Noah Gabriel Trout was located by Virginia State Police and the FBI.

According to investigators, Fridley was sending the fake tips to them with the intent of directing the search for the child into Tennessee instead of into Alleghany County in Virginia.

