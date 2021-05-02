Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy abducted in Giles Co.

An Amber Alert has been issued in Virginia after a 2-year-old boy was abducted in Giles County.

Virginia State Police said they believe 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Tout to be in extreme danger. The suspected abductor was not identified, but police said they are possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie. They could be driving dark-colored SUV or van.

Virginia State Police said they believe 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Tout to be in extreme danger.

Tout is described as white, with blond hair, blue eyes, 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 33lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket.

The suspected abductor was not identified, but police said they are possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie. They could be driving a dark-colored SUV or van.

For more information, contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or get updates from Virginia State Police on Twitter.