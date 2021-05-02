Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy abducted in Giles Co.

An Amber Alert has been issued in Virginia after a 2-year-old boy was abducted in Giles County.
An Amber Alert has been issued in Virginia after a toddler was abducted in Giles County.
Virginia State Police said they believe 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Tout to be in extreme danger.
Tout is described as white, with blond hair, blue eyes, 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 33lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket.
The suspected abductor was not identified, but police said they are possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie. They could be driving a dark-colored SUV or van.
For more information, contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or get updates from Virginia State Police on Twitter.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.