Virginia leaders outline priorities for federal aid

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 12:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The combination of robust state revenues and unprecedented federal aid is giving Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic legislative leaders an opportunity to reinvigorate the state’s economy after the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam and the Democratic leadership outlined priorities Wednesday for the state’s share of $7.2 billion in federal money that will flow into Virginia from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Counties, cities and towns across Virginia will receive $2.9 billion.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that priorities include: boosting underfunded public health systems, helping small businesses and repairing public school buildings.

