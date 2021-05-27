CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Virginia city reaches agreement to go back to being a town

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 11:22 AM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — One Virginia city has reached an agreement to go back to being a town.

The city of Martinsville, located on Virginia’s border with North Carolina, has reached an agreement with Henry County to revert to a town within the county.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports that the City Council and Henry County supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding during a joint meeting Wednesday night.

The agreement is not legally binding, but does express in writing a willingness of both groups to proceed.

The city wants to revert as of July 1, 2022, but the county wants it to happen a year later. Martinsville city officials have said reverting to town status will provide financial savings.

