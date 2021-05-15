CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Va. high school students prepare to launch rocket to space

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 15, 2021, 1:35 PM

The Project Caelus team is made up of Virginia high school students. (Courtesy Project Caelus)

A group of Virginia high school students will be the first to launch a liquid-fueled rocket to space.

The team of more than 50 students have spent years building the rocket with the nonprofit organization Project Caelus.

“This will be an amazing test,” said Ron Nachum, a junior at the school. He’s also the project lead. “Liquid rocket engines are incredibly complex.”

He said they’ll be testing “Callisto I” next month and plan to launch an additional rocket 5,000 feet by June of 2022.

They hope to reach space by 2025 as the team adds new students every year.

“We hope to promote the love of STEM in our community. Helping students explore their passions and show them first hand that there are no limits to what students can achieve,” he added.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

